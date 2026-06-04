World Cup Inspires NY to Spend $6M for Soccer Fields in Places Like Hudson Valley

World Cup fever has inspired New York to drop millions of dollars on the Hudson Valley's next generation of soccer stars.

With excitement building ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new $6 million investment designed to make the sport more accessible in communities across the state, including right here in the Hudson Valley.

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New York Wants More Kids Playing Soccer

The new program, called NY Kicks, will provide $5 million to help communities build, expand and improve soccer fields. An additional $1 million will be available to help cover the costs of equipment, uniforms, coaching and other expenses that can sometimes put youth sports out of reach for families.

Hochul says the investment is also part of her ongoing "Get Offline, Get Outside" initiative, which encourages children and families to spend more time outdoors and away from screens.

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Hudson Valley Communities to Benefit

The funding will be available to municipalities, public authorities and nonprofit organizations across each region of New York.

Projects can receive between $75,000 and $200,000, with grants covering up to half of eligible construction costs. Funding can be used for things like site preparation, field construction, utility infrastructure and paving.

State officials say priority will be given to projects located in distressed communities, which could create opportunities for several Hudson Valley cities, villages and towns looking to improve recreational facilities.

While no local projects have been announced yet, communities throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties will be able to apply for funding if they have plans to build or upgrade soccer facilities.