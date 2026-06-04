Litigation Alleges Misconduct, Retaliation by New Hamburg Fire District

Disturbing accusations against a Hudson Valley fire district have come to light after a volunteer filed court documents last month.

A Poughkeepsie man who has volunteered with the New Hamburg Fire Company for nearly nine years has filed a Notice of Claim alleging discrimination, harassment, and defamation by fire department leadership. He also claims a false 911 call was made by district leadership in retaliation against him. The New Hamburg Fire District says the accusations are without merit.

According to the documents filed by David Wexler, the problems began in January 2025 following the election of a new chief and assistant chief.

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Disturbing Allegations Revealed in Legal Documents

Wexler alleges he was subjected to ongoing harassment, intimidation, verbal abuse, unequal treatment and discriminatory conduct by supervisory personnel. The filing specifically accuses an assistant chief of making demeaning comments regarding Wexler's age, work obligations and personal circumstances while comparing him to significantly younger members.

The lawsuit states that Wexler joined the New Hamburg Fire Company in August 2017 and spent substantial time completing driver and apparatus training requirements. Despite passing examinations and completing required coursework, he claims he was denied training opportunities and advancement opportunities that were made available to other members.

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Complaints Allegedly Ignored

According to the filing, Wexler repeatedly raised concerns with fire department leadership and county fire officials. The lawsuit alleges that despite those complaints, no meaningful corrective action was taken.

The claim also states that Wexler delivered a written request to the Board of Fire Commissioners in February seeking a private meeting to discuss what he described as harassment, retaliation and misconduct within the organization.

Allegations of False 911 Call

Perhaps the most serious allegation in the filing involves an incident that allegedly occurred during a fire department event on March 6.

According to the claim, members of the fire department leadership and a district employee knowingly made a false 911 report accusing Wexler of consuming alcohol and intending to drive while intoxicated.

The lawsuit alleges that police officers responded to the scene and approached Wexler in front of fellow firefighters and members of the community. The filing states that officers found no basis to arrest or charge him and determined he was not intoxicated.

Wexler claims the incident caused humiliation, emotional distress and damage to his reputation.

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New Hamburg Fire District Responds

Frank Ferguson, the commissioner of the New Hamburg Fire District, says the department is aware of the Notice of Claim filed by Mr. Wexler and "take(s) these matters seriously." He went on to deny the claims, saying "The allegations are without merit, and the Fire Department intends to vigorously defend itself in court."

Brad Pinsky, an attorney representing the New Hamburg Fire District, supplied us with the following statement.

At this time we cannot comment other than that the Fire Department is dedicated to ensuring that all of its members are property trained and certified, and that only those members who meet such qualifications can respond to emergencies. While an individual may believe that they are not required to adhere to important training and certification requirements, this is not the case. This matter has been referred to our insurance company for assignment to an attorney. The New Hamburg Fire Engine Co. #1 has been serving the community for over 100 years and is a “100% Volunteer” Organization.

Plantiff Seeking Damages

The Notice of Claim alleges violations of New York State Human Rights Law, retaliation, harassment, defamation, negligent supervision, hostile work environment and other claims.

Wexler, who is 61 and has lived in Poughkeepsie for nearly 30 years, is employed as a television director for NBC News' Early Today program. He is seeking damages for emotional distress, reputational harm, lost opportunities and other alleged losses.

A Notice of Claim is typically filed before a lawsuit against a municipal entity proceeds in court. The filing contains allegations made by the claimant. The New Hamburg Fire District has not yet filed a response in court, and the allegations have not been proven.