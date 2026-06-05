New York State Honoring Knicks on Friday in Coolest Way Possible

The Knicks are set to make history, and New York is cheering them on in a big way.

After decades of heartbreak, false starts and disappointing seasons, the Knicks are back and fans are loving it. The team's run to the NBA Finals has sparked a wave of celebration across New York, some of which have been pretty creative.

Bakeries, coffee shops and restaurants have rolled out special Knicks-themed treats, including orange-and-blue cookies, cupcakes, bagels and even specialty drinks inspired by the team's colors. Some businesses say fans have been stopping in just to snap photos of the creations before sharing them on social media.

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The MTA has also gotten in on the fun, transforming the entrance to the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop outside Madison Square Garden into a bright orange-and-blue tribute to the team. The colorful station entrance has become an Instagram sensation, drawing fans who want selfies beneath the oversized Knicks-colored signage before heading to the Garden or nearby watch parties.

Meanwhile, every Knicks victory seems to trigger an impromptu street party outside Madison Square Garden. Thousands of fans have packed the sidewalks surrounding the arena after playoff wins, creating scenes that look more like a championship parade than a postseason celebration. The excitement has grown so intense that orange and blue has become the unofficial dress code throughout much of New York City.

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Even New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has joined the celebration. Earlier this week, he jokingly signed an executive order "repealing" bedtimes for New York City children during the Knicks' Finals run so they could stay up and watch the games. "This was not a difficult decision," the mayor joked on social media.

Now, the celebration is spreading across the entire state.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 15 landmarks across New York will be illuminated in orange and blue to celebrate the Knicks' historic return to the NBA Finals and their Game 1 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge will glow orange and blue, joining some of New York's most recognizable landmarks.

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Other locations participating include One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Niagara Falls, Grand Central Terminal, Moynihan Train Hall and Roosevelt Island Lighthouse.