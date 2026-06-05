Hudson Valley Pickle Empire Announces Big Move

The man behind the Hudson Valley's most delicious pickles is moving.

When it comes to pickles, I'm pretty picky. It's got to be just the right crunch, and the perfect balance of sweet and sour. After a lifetime of searching for the best pickle, I finally found the dill I'd been looking for right here in the Hudson Valley.

About ten years ago, I stumbled across Corey's Pickles at a local farm market. I could tell from the very first bite that this was the pickle I'd been dreaming about. It turns out that Corey was also frustrated that he couldn't find the perfect pickle, so he decided to start making his own. The rest is history.

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Now, Corey's Pickles can be found at stores all over the region, including ShopRite and Adam's Fairacre Farms. Corey also set up his own shop on Union Street in Montgomery where people can stop by for garlic dills, sours, half-sours and horseradish pickles as well as other pickled items like sauerkraut and peppers.

The Orange County business has grown so much over the past decade that Corey has now been forced to move his base of operations.

Corey's Pickles Leaving Village Location

The Corey's Pickles owner announced this week that his business will be leaving its longtime location at 6 Union Street in the Village of Montgomery.

Before anyone starts worrying, the company isn't leaving town.

"It's not goodbye, it's see ya up the block," Corey told customers in a video posted to social media.

The pickle company will remain in Montgomery and relocate to a new location along Route 17K. While the exact address has not yet been announced, Corey says more details will be released soon.

According to Corey, the move is being driven by the company's rapid growth.

"We totally outgrew the shop in the village," he explained.

The new location will provide something customers have long wanted: a dedicated parking lot to make it much easier for those on a quick pickle run. More importantly, it will give the business room to expand its operations, continue growing its distribution network and support its fundraising programs.

Customers still have a little time to stop by the current shop before the move. Corey says the final day at the Union Street location will be Saturday, June 13.

After that, there will be a short gap before the new shop opens while work is completed at the new facility.