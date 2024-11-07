It goes without saying that it has been very dry across just about all of New York state. As numerous brush fires have broken out amid record high temperatures and prolonged drought-like conditions, many are left wondering when the area's next chance for any significant rainfall will be?

The National Weather Service in Albany reports that most of eastern New York and western New England have endured a prolonged dry pattern that ran through September and October. October set a record as the driest month in the Hudson Valley, as well as New York City where record-keeping began more than 100 years ago, according to Gothamist.

Counties across the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and New York City have even been asked to conserve water, according to the Times Union. Is there any relief in sight?

After highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s across the region Wednesday, temperatures will cool off as we approach the end of the week. Both Hudson Valley Weather and The Weather Channel are forecasting highs falling from the 60s to low 50s by the time Saturday arrives.

But will the storm systems that have brought record rainfall to the central U.S. actually hold together and make to New York and the rest of the Northeast?

Next Chance For Actual Rain In the Hudson Valley & New York State?

Meteorologists at TWC are calling for a chance of occasional showers by Sunday afternoon, with a more steady rain possible by Sunday overnight. However, the rain is expected to be fairly light and will do little to alleviate the drought, if the region even gets anything at all.

The Weather Channel's extended 10-day forecast says that the area will see a better chance for rain by Thursday however, as a front is expected to move towards the east. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll says that the week ahead will remain above normal temperature-wise, with a chance for some rainfall by later in the week.

