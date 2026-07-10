A new synthetic opioid has been identified in New York that officials say is "more potent than fentanyl."

The New York State Department of Health through its NYSDOH Drug Checking Program, has identified N-propionitrile brorphine in Upstate New York.

N-propionitrile brorphine is a synthetic opioid belonging to the emerging “orphine” class, which are lab-made chemicals not commonly found in the drug supply.

The Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced on July 7, that the drug was recently

"discovered as an unexpected contaminant mixed into fentanyl and medetomidine. Individuals who knowingly intended to take fentanyl or medetomidine were unaware that this other substance was present in their supply."

According to OASAS the drug can cause Prolonged Sedation, when mixed with other sedating substances; "it can cause heavy sedation for an extended period, making close monitoring and airway management vital."

What is an Orphine?

NYSDOH says the potency of N-propionitrile brorphine is not known, but it is structurally similar to N-propionitrile chlorphine (also known as cyclorphine), which is estimated to be more potent than fentanyl.

Orphines are a group of strong opioids that were first created in a drug research lab in Belgium in the 1960s when scientists were looking for powerful pain-relieving and anesthesia drugs for medical use.

According to The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education, orphines have: "potencies equal to or greater than the fentanyl class of opioids, these drugs can interact with other opioids to increase the risk of respiratory depression and death."

Overdose Prevention

The NYSDOH is encouraging anyone who uses drugs to practice harm reduction strategies such as utilizing drug checking programs before use, not being alone during time of use, and having naloxone available.