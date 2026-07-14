Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for statewide extreme heat beginning Tuesday, with Heat Advisories currently in effect for areas across the state for until Wednesday night. And for parts of the North Country, there is a greater likelihood, for severe thunderstorms beginning Tuesday afternoon, continuing into Tuesday night with damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes.

“We’re New Yorkers, and we’re no strangers to adverse weather, but it’s crucial to plan ahead to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” Governor Hochul said. “This mix of heat and storms can bring about a variety of dangers, but keeping these safety tips in mind can help you be prepared when the weather comes. Stay hydrated in the heat and know where your local cooling centers are should you need them if your power goes out. Be mindful of your forecast and stay safe.”

Extreme heat is dangerous and is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. Learn more about heat-related illness on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service.

The Governor is reminding state residents about government emergency alerts being enabled on mobile phones. You can also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

How New York is Preparing for Extreme Heat

New York State agencies including the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Public Service, Department of Health, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the state's Department of Environmental Conservation are taking the actions and making recommendations to respond to the forecasted heat.

Find a Local Cooling Center | https://wpdh.com/cooling-centers-hudson-valley/

Cooling centers are available across the region. More information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. Many New York State Park beaches, pools and splashpads have opened for the season.

The New York State Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks.

Utilities Cannot Be Shut Off For Non-Payment

To support New Yorkers during extreme heat events, the Public Service Commission approved a comprehensive statewide policy in March 2026 which prohibits large utilities companies from terminating residential, including residential end-use, customers' service for non-payment during extreme heat events.

New York's utilities also have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat.

How to Keep Outdoor Workers Safe in Heat

The New York State Department of Labor has released comprehensive guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during extreme heat and advises workers and employers to engage in extreme heat best practices such as:

Ensure access to clean drinking water at no cost to workers, available at all times and as close to the worksite as possible.

Provide shade and paid rest when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and more frequent rest breaks once the heat index exceeds 90 degrees.

Wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE) so long as it does not interfere with safety equipment, including sunscreen, cooling vests, wide-brim hats, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

More information on best practices for working in extreme heat.

For highway workers, the combination of direct sun, high temperatures and radiating heat from asphalt, machinery and other sources highlights the need for proper hydration and extreme heat acclimation.