After the warmest Halloween on record, temperatures will feel more normal by the weekend, says forecasters. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to the in the mid to upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies. But could another big warm-up be on the way as we enter next?

The National Weather Service in Albany says October 2024 was the driest on record for many parts of New York state. Temperatures averaged above normal for most of the state, while precipitation was well below normal by 2 to 3.5", as drought conditions spread.

The dry temperatures and gusty winds have sparked a number of widespread wildfires across parts of the state. The National Weather Service says that fire conditions will persist, as the next chance for any real precipitation won't come until over a week.

More Record High Temperatures Next Week For Parts of New York State?

Early next week will start off coolish, though temperatures will rise quickly after Monday. Highs Tuesday and Thursday could reach the mid to upper 70s, according to The Weather Channel's extended forecast. Extreme Weather Watch says that the record highs for November 4 and 5 are 74 and 77 degrees, respectively.

Balloon Launched in Indiana Found in New York

WOIO reported that a weather balloon launched April 8, 2024 in Indiana, and later lost off Lake Erie, was found several states over in New York.

The device was launched by Purdue University Fort Wayne's College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science, and a non-profit group called NearSpace Education, to take pictures, readings, and data from the total solar eclipse that day.

The Journal Gazette reports the balloon was discovered by residents in the Buffalo area, who were returning from a fishing trip when they saw the balloon floating in the water.

Weather balloons are used in high-altitude capacities to carry instruments up to the Earth's stratosphere that "send back information on atmospheric pressure, temperature, humidity and wind speed" by means of an expendable measuring device called a radiosonde, according to Wikipedia.

A few TV stations in Cleveland, Ohio had reported upon and also aided in the search once the balloon was reported missing. Purdue had said that the balloon's GPS tracker told them that very strong winds had carried the balloon way off the coast and out of their reach.