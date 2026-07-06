After July 4 storms ripped through the region, Governor Kathy Hochul is urging residents and agencies about flash flood warnings.

The Hudson Valley is barely catching its breath after powerful thunderstorms on the Fourth of July, leaving thousands without power, toppling trees and causing widespread damage.

Now, Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to prepare for another round of dangerous weather that could bring flash flooding across the Mid-Hudson.

Flood Watches that began Sunday/overnight into Monday remain in effect until Tuesday, and forecasters are warning that some locations could see 2 to 5 inches of rain with rainfall rates reaching up to 3 inches per hour.

Governor Hochul urged residents to take the threat seriously.

"I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect heavy rainfall with a high potential for flash flooding. State agencies have been readied and mobilized to respond to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm."

If you live anywhere in the Hudson Valley, here's what state officials say you should do.

1. Stay on top of weather alerts

Monitor forecasts throughout the day and pay attention to watches and warnings as conditions change rapidly.

2. Follow evacuation orders immediately

If emergency officials tell you to leave, don't wait. The governor says residents should follow all instructions promptly.

3. Never drive through floodwaters

Even a foot of moving water can carry away a vehicle. Officials continue to remind drivers: "Turn Around, Don't Drown!"

4. Know your evacuation route

Have a plan before severe weather arrives and know the quickest route to higher ground.

5. Find out if your neighborhood is prone to flooding

Officials recommend checking FEMA flood maps so you know your area's risk before heavy rain begins.

6. Build a flood emergency plan

Your plan should include your family, pets, medications and even neighbors who may need extra assistance.

7. Check on elderly neighbors

People with limited mobility may need help preparing or evacuating if flooding develops quickly.

8. Stay away from downed power lines

The July 4 storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of New Yorkers. Officials warn residents to assume every downed wire is live.

9. Keep your phone charged and emergency supplies ready

Have a disaster kit prepared and keep essential supplies in your vehicle as well.

10. Be careful after the flooding ends

Don't assume it's safe just because the rain has stopped. Officials say to:

Wait until authorities declare an area safe.

Never turn electrical appliances back on until they've been inspected if your home flooded.

Throw away food or medications that came into contact with floodwater.

Keep your gas tank full since power outages can shut down gas stations.

More than 82,000 New Yorkers Lost Power

According to the governor's office, more than 82,000 residents across the state were still without electricity Sunday after the powerful July 4 storms, with outages peaking at roughly 115,000 overnight.

Crews continue clearing fallen trees and debris while preparing for another round of severe weather.

See the Damage Left Behind by the July 4 Storms Across the Hudson Valley