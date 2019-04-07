Poughkeepsie to Host Parade For High School Basketball Team

The City of Poughkeepsie High School Basketball Team are State Class A Champions, and the City is honoring them with a parade.

The parade will be on April 26 at 4:00 p.m. in honor of the basketball team

All participants and floats will gather at the Crannell Street parking lot at 4:00 p.m. Step off will be at 4:15 pm from the Crannell Street lot.

The parade route will be from the Crannell lot to Catharine Street, down Main Street to City Hall at 62 Civic Center Plaza. Mayor Rob Rolison will officiate a ceremony on the steps of City Hall in honor of the team.

The rain date for the parade is confirmed for Friday May, 3, 2019.

