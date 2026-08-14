Sir Rod Stewart is taking a break from the road after undergoing a procedure that forced the legendary singer to cancel the remaining dates of his “One Last Time” farewell tour.

The 81-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had already postponed his Sunday concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati because of what the venue described as an “unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.” He then canceled Tuesday night’s performance at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Stewart’s representatives have now confirmed that he underwent a routine coronary stent procedure and will need several weeks to recover.

The good news is that Stewart appears to be doing well. According to a statement from his publicist, doctors are pleased with his recovery, and the singer has already returned to his normal daily activities. He has been advised to take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain his full fitness before returning to the stage.

Stewart was scheduled to remain on the road through September 3, with the tour including a six-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, along with several shows in Mexico. He had also canceled two Las Vegas performances and a San Diego show earlier this year.

Stewart said he is “very much on the mend,” while thanking the doctors, nurses and others who cared for him.

He also apologized to fans for the canceled performances, saying he is deeply disappointed to miss the shows but is looking forward to getting back onstage and having a good time with them again.

For now, the farewell tour is on pause.