A New Windsor man was arrested after police in Newburgh said he led them on a chase while recklessly driving an ATV.

Thursday, August 13, at 8:30 p.m., Newburgh police officers reportedly saw an ATV being operated on Farrington Street. Officers then attempted to stop the driver, after they said he was driving recklessly, failing to stop at stop signs, and disregarding other traffic safety laws.

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After police reportedly turned on their lights and sirens, the driver "failed to comply and fled." According to police, he continued traveling through vity streets and Downing Park in an attempt to evade officers.

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In an attempt to flee, police say he later drove the wrong way on Johnston Street "before stopping near 161 Johnston Street, where he attempted to leave the ATV and hide in nearby backyards."

Police located and arrested Edwardo Moreno Jr., 34, of New Windsor. The ATV, a 2013 Honda, was impounded.

Moreno Jr. was issued several traffic tickets and charged with Newburgh City Code 287-3 Unlawful Operation of an ATV, Second-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Reckless Driving.

The City of Newburgh Police Department reminds the public that ATVs are not permitted on City roadways or in public parks.