Cheerleading squad heading to Orlando in February.

A cheerleading sqaud from Dutchess County is the only high school team in the county able to compete against the best squads in the country and a GoFundME has been set up to help offset costs of their trip to Orlando, Florida.

According to PIX11, Poughkeepsie High School's Poughkeepsie Pioneers defeated dozens of teams back in December to make it to nationals in Orlando in February. Lynnece Edmond, their head coach, says these girls are winners on and off the mat. "They worked hard and deserve this opportunity to shine", she said.

There are 13 girls on the squad. Airfare, hotel, and related expenses for February’s competition costs about $15,000. The trip is already booked and the squad will be going to the nationals with help from the athletic department, but if you choose to donate, it will help offset costs and will help with future trips. The fundraiser that was set up on Dec. 29 by coach Lynnece Edmond, states, Poughkeepsie Pioneer Varsity Cheer will compete at the UCA High School Nationals @ Disney in Orlando this February! Show your pioneer pride and support the team on their journey. So far nearly $2,000 of the $15,000 goal at the time of this writing. You can donate to the cause here.

Poughkeepsie High School, located in Poughkeepsie, New York, has a strong athletic tradition under the name "Pioneers." The school's sports programs are part of Section IX of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), and the Pioneers compete in various sports at the varsity and junior varsity levels. Sports include football, basketball, track and field, soccer and wrestling.

The Pioneers' athletics are central to the school's community, with student-athletes representing the school with pride and sportsmanship. School spirit is an important part of the athletic culture, with fans supporting the teams through the seasons, and rivalries with local schools adding to the excitement.

The school's athletic program places an emphasis on teamwork, leadership, and character-building, offering students the chance to excel both on and off the field.

