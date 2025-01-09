New Pizza Parlor Coming to Poughkeepsie’s Southside [Photos]

Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor coming soon, and the place looks amazing.

Poughkeepsie is getting a new pizza joint, adding to the plethora of pizza options in the area. You really can't go wrong with have a variety of pizza choices in the area. With so many great options, its nice to mix it up a bit every now and then.

One pizza shop just that was a go-to for me and some friends for many years, Emilliano's Pizza on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie just celebrated 40 years in 2024. Many great pizza shops around, but we always welcome new ones.

I was driving along Hooker Ave in Poughkeepsie some months back and noticed that a new pizza joint was gonna be opening next door to the Dollar General. Just last week I was passing by again and I noticed that the construction was really coming along with a nice business sign up and a help wanted sign in the window. The sign reads, Now Hiring! They are looking for a counter person, kitchen help and delivery drivers.

Taking a peek inside, Pipinerri's Pizza Parlor looks like a cozy old-school pizza parlor from many years ago with lots of photos hangong on the walls.

There's even a jukebox!

There is a building permit up on the window. No idea when Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor will be opening but the construction looks nearly complete, if not totally completed. It also looks like a place I would definitely like to get together with some friends at and talk over pizza and tunes. I can't wait to see what kind of selection of music is in that jukebox!

While we wait for the opening of Poughkeepsie's latest pizza spot Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor, check out some of the best pizza spots currently in Poughkeepsie.

