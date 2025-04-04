Dollar General Truck Takes Out Lamp Post At Poughkeepsie Store

Incident happened earlier this week at busy Main Street store.

Dollar General stores are very popular throughout the Hudson Valley area, and there is certainly no shortage of them. The American chain of discount stores is headquartered in Goodlettville, Tennessee. Dollar General operates over 20,000 stores in the U.S., and Mexico. Hundreds of locations are in New York, and dozens in the Hudson Valley area alone.

The company began in 1939 in Scottsville, Kentucky as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son, owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation, and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999, and in 2020 it reached #112 on the list. Dollar General has grown to become one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States, with revenue reaching around $27 billion in 2019.

Dollar General Truck Takes Out Lamp Post at Poughkeepsie Dollar General

I was outside taking the dog for a walk when I saw a Dollar General Truck trying to make a turn onto busy Main Street early evening this past Monday, March 28. I hear a snap sound, and said to myself, "that couldn't be good. Main Street was backed up with traffic while the giant Dollar General truck was trying to make the turn onto Main Street. I had to walk down to get a better look.

In front of the Dollar General at 534 Main St, Poughkeepsie, you could see the giant lamp post had been ripped out of the ground.

The Dollar General Truck could be seen parked in the Dollar General parking lot. The driver appeared to be getting license plate and insurance information for the manager at the store.

