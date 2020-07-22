Poughkeepsie Mention You Missed In The Classic Dodgeball Movie

I had a chance to revisit the 2004 comedy classic Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story recently and what a walk down memory lane that was. I had completely missed the Poughkeepsie mention in the previous viewings so here's what that's all about.

Dodgeball tells the epic tale of Average Joe's Gym owner Peter La Fleur played by a young Vince Vaughn and their path to Dodgeball glory. It's all to save his gym as he needs $50,000 to catch up on the mortgage or he's going to go out of business.

Enter White Goodman played by Ben Stiller, who is set to take over if La Fleur can't raise the funds. Vaughn's character assembles a ragtag crew of gym members and employees to enter a dodgeball contest in hopes of turning things around.

Inevitably Average Joe's and Globo-Gym led by Goodman face off in the finals. But the path to get there heads through Poughkeepsie, and the Poughkeepsie State Cougars. A fictional college, you can even get merchandise if you're a fan.

Actors Gary Cole and Jason Bateman play announcers Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks and they've got some of the best lines in the movie. The Poughkeepsie State Flying Cougars were 'all over' Average Joes but in the end, Average Joe's would emerge victorious on their eventual path to the championship.

And if you want to check out more Poughkeepsie mentions on TV and in movies, link up with Poughkeepsie Pop Culture on YouTube.

Always remember the five D's of Dodgeball: Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, and... Dodge.

