The Dutchess County District Attorney is issuing a warning after a recent spike in overdoses resulted in multiple deaths.

District Attorney Anthony Parisi is warning residents in Dutchess County of a "significant increase in suspected drug overdoses over the past 72 hours."

"Since the beginning of this surge, law enforcement and emergency responders have documented at least seventeen suspected overdoses, including two near-fatal overdoses and two fatal overdoses," the DA reported.

One of the fatal overdoses reportedly occurred Thursday morning in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess County overdose map June 2026/ District Attorney's Office Dutchess County overdose map June 2026/ District Attorney's Office

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Drug Task Force is actively investigating the source of the narcotics believed to be responsible for these overdoses, with investigators using "intelligence-led policing strategies and working in close coordination with the Analysis and Real Time Crime Intelligence Center (ARTCIC) to identify distribution networks, analyze overdose trends, and rapidly develop investigative leads."

"The loss of life and the number of overdoses we have seen in such a short period of time is deeply concerning. We are treating this surge as a public safety emergency," District Attorney Parisi said. "The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is aggressively pursuing those responsible for distributing these dangerous narcotics and is leveraging every available investigative resource, including ARTCIC and advanced intelligence analysis, to identify the source and prevent additional tragedies. We urge anyone struggling with substance use disorder to seek help immediately and encourage residents to carry and know how to administer Narcan. One bad dose of narcotics can have devastating consequences throughout an entire community."

The DA's Office urges residents to exercise extreme caution, with the presence of fentanyl and other dangerous synthetic substances continuing to make illicit narcotics increasingly unpredictable and potentially deadly.

Parisi warns anyone who uses illegal drugs should understand that even a single use can result in an overdose.

What to do If You Witness an Overdose

Anyone witnessing a suspected overdose should immediately call 911 and administer Narcan if available.

"Saving a life must always be the priority," said District Attorney Parisi. "Under New York law, a person who, in good faith, seeks health care for themselves or another person experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose will not be charged or prosecuted for certain controlled substance offenses based solely on the evidence obtained as a result of seeking that emergency medical assistance. If you believe someone is overdosing, do not hesitate call 911 immediately. That call could save a life."