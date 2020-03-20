Poughkeepsie Man Highlighted in Netflix’s Hottest New Documentary

Critics are raving about Netflix's newest documentary being released just in time for the weekend.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness tells the wild story of Joe Exotic, "a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer" who owns a roadside zoo in Oklahoma. Joe's zoo catches the attention of Carole and Howard Baskin, animal activists who run a rescue and sanctuary for big cats. Convinced that Joe's zoo is cruel and inhumane, the Baskins make it their mission to close him down. The story takes a dark twist when Joe decides to seek revenge, hiring a hitman to murder Carole.

One of the more compelling characters in the series is Howard Baskin, Carole's husband. It turns out, Howard was born and raised right here in Poughkeepsie. According to TheCinemaholic, Baskin grew up in Poughkeepsie and attended Poughkeepsie High School in the late 60s and early 70s.

Howard met Carole in 2002 at an animal fundraiser and the two quickly bonded over their love of big cats. After getting married a few years later, the duo helped turn Carole's small animal rescue into a sanctuary. Since then they've been working tirelessly to stop the breeding of these exotic animals and protect them from people like Joe Exotic.

The seven-part documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is available on Netflix starting on Friday, March 20.

