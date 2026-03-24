Popular Beacon, NY Bar and Restaurant For Lease After 11 Years

One of Beacon's top spots for drinks and delicious food is on the market, much like many other long-time favorites in the city.

For years, locals have complained that Beacon has become too expensive for its old-school businesses to stay open. The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, Max's On Main, The Mud Club, Tito Santana Taqueria, Homespun Foods, The Vault, Zora Dora's and Big Vinny's are just a few of the spots that have shut down over the last year.

Now, another Beacon, New York hotspot has announced that it is up for lease, leaving its future in question.

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Beacon, New York Restaurant on the Market

This week, a listing for 328 Main Street appeared online. The famous address is also the namesake of what has been one of Beacon's most lively bars and restaurants. Baja 328 is known not only for its delicious tacos, but also it's wide selection of tequila.

The tequila bar and southwest grill is usually bustling with patrons every weekend, especially on nice days when the restaurant's huge front door is opened, sending great music and vibes out onto Main Street. The crowd was especially large earlier this month during the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The restaurant even inspired us to clone a recipe for their incredible street corn.

The Future of Baja 328 in Beacon, New York

According to the listing from Remax Commercial, the space is available now. Baja 382's website appears to be offline, with a message stating that it's currently "under construction". However, the business's Facebook page indicates that the restaurant is still open, with current updates of drink and food specials.

Would you be sad to see Baja 328 disappear from Main Street in Beacon? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a message through our mobile app.

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Fast-Food Fries - Ranked Healthiest to Unhealthiest The best side dish for a burger is NOT coleslaw. If someone tells you that, walk away and go find a place that is serving up french fries.

"Healthy" and "French Fries" don't typically go together. It is common knowledge that although a fry is from a potato, it doesn't make it as healthy as a green, leafy salad.

If you are still reaching for a fry and now you are curious how "healthy" it really is, Cheapism did the research for you and ranked over 20 fast-food chains' fries from the healthiest to unhealthiest. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio