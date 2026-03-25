Hudson Valley Man Arrested, Setting County Record at Same Time

A Hudson Valley man may soon be in the record books for all the wrong reasons.

This Saturday, I was enjoying a relaxing lunch at a local Mexican restaurant when I noticed a huge police presence across the street. An army of police cars, tactical vehicles and flatbed trucks was jammed into the parking lot with officers swarming all over the place.

Traffic was stopped and crowds began to gather as flashing police lights could be seen up and down the street.

It turns out the police were raiding a local shop in the Red Oaks Mills area of Poughkeepsie, and we had a front-row seat. What we didn't know was that one of the alleged targets was suspected of setting a dubious record in Dutchess County.

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Investigation Into Wappinger Smoke Shop

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Mohammed N. Alyasjeen of Poughkeepsie following an investigation into alleged illegal activity at M&M Convenience & Tobacco on Route 376 in the Town of Wappinger.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities first received information in late 2025 about suspicious activity at the store, including allegations that alcohol and THC products were being sold to minors. Investigators say they later discovered multiple products allegedly being sold illegally, including alcoholic beverages, THC and vape products, untaxed cigarettes and psychedelic mushrooms.

On Saturday, authorities executed a search warrant at the business, seizing what they describe as a large amount of contraband. Officials say the quantity of vape products recovered appears to have set a new record for being the largest ever seized in Dutchess County. The huge cache of illegal items could result in "significant" fines and penalties.

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Long List of Charges Filed

Alyasjeen now faces multiple charges, including felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third and fifth degrees. Additional misdemeanor charges include Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, selling alcohol to a minor, selling alcohol without a license, keeping alcohol without a permit and selling untaxed cigarettes.

After being processed, Alyasjeen was arraigned in Town of LaGrange Court and released. He is scheduled to appear in Town of Wappinger Court next month.

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