Famous Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Closes After Decades

Losing one of your favorite restaurants is a huge bummer. But when it happens by surprise, it's even worse.

An always-reliable Hudson Valley restaurant for family dinners, takeout and delivery has shut down with no warning at all.

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Sudden Hudson Valley Restaurant Closure

Every family has their own go-to restaurants. Most likely, when you say you're going to order pizza or Chinese food from home, there's little debate as to which restaurant you're talking about.

Ever since we moved into our home almost 30 years ago, we've always ordered Chinese food from the same restaurant. So, you could imagine my disappointment when I found out that the location had suddenly closed down without any warning at all.

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Wappingers Falls Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good

This weekend, I was shocked to discover that Jade Palace on Route 9 in Wappingers was suddenly shut down. The restaurant has been a staple in the area for decades, with some of the best quality Chinese food in the area.

It's unclear when the restaurant was shuttered, but the restaurant located in the Hannoush Plaza next to Bagel World is now completely empty. Recently, both Zen Dining and Flores Tapas have also closed, leaving three vacancies in the plaza.

Now that Jade Palace is gone, our family is stuck with the task of finding another place for quality Chinese food.

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Unfortunately, Yelp is not much help. A search for the best Chinese food in Wappingers Falls, sorted by "top rated," returns mostly non-Chinese restaurants serving Thai, Korean barbecue, dumplings, and Indian cuisine.

I guess it's going to be a while until we figure out what to do when we get cravings for egg rolls. Any suggestions?