Poughkeepsie Shake Shack Grand Opening Surprises; Peek Inside

Hudson Valley burger lovers stood in line for hours waiting for Poughkeepsie's first Shake Shack to officially open, and what they found inside was more than they had expected.

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On Tuesday, the brand new Shake Shack at Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie held its grand opening. Although the doors wouldn't open to customers until 10:30, workers say guests were lined up as early as 8:30am to be among the first to grab a burger and shake from the popular chain restaurant.

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When I arrived just after 10am, there was a significant line out front. Despite the cold temperatures, the customers were full of smiles, posing for selfies and counting down the minutes to the ribbon-cutting.

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In addition to burgers, those who waited in line were given complementary Shake Shack tote bags, which was one of the reasons many said they decided to get there early.

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The brief ribbon-cutting ceremony included support from the Marist University cheerleaders as well as some local sports mascots. The Regional Food Bank of the Hudson Valley was also represented, with $1 from each sandwich sold on Tuesday going to help the organization.

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The brand new restaurant is one of the prettiest Shake Shack locations I've seen. The restaurant's signature wooden tables and metal signage listing all of the menu items were complemented by green and white tiles, warm paint tones and a colorful mural illuminated by the building's huge windows.

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The new Shake Shack also includes a large outdoor seating area with tables and umbrellas, which is sure to be a popular gathering space once the weather warms up.

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The Poughkeepsie Shake Shack is now open from 10:30am to 11pm daily and can be found in the Hudson Heritage Plaza on Route 9 across from Marist University.

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