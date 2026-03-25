A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he approached teenagers asking for a massage!

Gennaro Trainello of Danbury, Connecticut, was arrested March 24, at 11:30 a.m., by the Peekskill Police Department Detective Division and charged with endangering the welfare of a 14-year-old girl.

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Peekskill Police said the department received two separate reports, one on March 6 and one on March 23 involving juvenile victims.

Teens Approached in Peekskill

On March 6, Trainello, reportedly approached a 14-year-old girl who was on her way to school, near the corner of James Street and Brown Street, asking her if she was interested in work, stating he would "pay her for a massage."

The girl reportedly declined and continued to school where she told the School Resource Officer at Peekskill High School, which established the initial investigation.

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Then again on March 23, Trainello, is accused of approaching another 14-year-old girl, on Howard Street. This time though, Trainello reportedly convinced the victim to enter his vehicle with promises of paid work, and drove her to the Walgreens Pharmacy on Main Street where he then parked. She told police, "after a brief discussion," she got out of the car onto Main Street and he drove away.

On March 24, Trainello was arrested for Child Endangerment.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Peekskill Police Department. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or anyone with information contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email afarias@peekskillpolice.com

Anonymous tips may also be made at http://www.cityofpeekskill.gov/