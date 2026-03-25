If your grocery cart has been feeling a little… emptier lately, (and not just because prices are astronomical) you’re not imagining things.

A new report says PepsiCo may be quietly cutting more than 20 snack products in 2026 and some of the biggest fan favorites are on the chopping block.

Snack lovers online are already calling it the “snacpocalypse.”

Instagram foodie 'Snachwithzach' broke the news on social media and fans are reeling.

And yeah… some of these are gonna hurt; I'm especially devastated by the Smartfood brand cuts.

The Snack Cuts That Are Breaking the Internet

Let’s start with the ones people (maybe just me) are actually emotional about:

Smartfood Movie Theater Butter Popcorn

Smartfood Brown Butter & Sea Salt Kettle Corn

These are some more of the “wait… WHAT?” losses people keep posting about:

PopCorners Sweet Chili/ Walmart.com PopCorners Sweet Chili/ Walmart.com loading...

Cheetos Cheese Pizza Puffs

Funyuns Spicy Queso

Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey

Lay’s Baked Salt & Vinegar

PopCorners Sweet Chili (large bags)

The pizza Cheetos one stings extra. It literally just came back and now might be heading out again.

Chester’s Snack Casualties

Popcorn lovers are taking multiple hits here:

Chester’s Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn

Chester’s Carolina BBQ Fries

Chester’s Ranch Fries

Chester’s Carolina BBQ Fries/Walmart.com Chester’s Carolina BBQ Fries/Walmart.com loading...

Basically, if it was loud, cheesy, and slightly dangerous to eat in a car… it’s in danger.

Lay’s & Poppables Options Getting Wiped Out

This feels like a full-on lineup reset:

Lay’s Lightly Salted BBQ

Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey

Lay’s Baked Salt & Vinegar

Sea Salt Veggie Poppables

Ranch Veggie Poppables

Sweet Potato Poppables

Veggie Poppables Ranch/Stopandshop.com Veggie Poppables Ranch/Stopandshop.com loading...

The Random Ones You Forgot You Loved (Until Now):

Funyuns Sour Cream & Onion

Rold Gold Cheddar

Rold Gold Thins (possibly)

Fritos Queso Flavor Twists (one of my GO-TOs!)

It’s always the ones you didn’t think about… until they’re gone forever.

Deep Cuts For Snack Insiders

Some of these are more “if you know, you know”:

Doritos Dinamitas XXXTRA Flamin’ Hot

Doritos Golden Sriracha (MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE!)

Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ

Tostitos Cantina Thin & Crispy

Santitas Cilantro Lime

Lay’s All Dressed

Lay’s Adobadas

Even Nuts & Meat Snacks Aren’t Safe

Yup, it’s spreading:

Spitz Cool Ranch Sunflower Seeds

Nut Harvest Flamin’ Hot Pistachios

Honey Roasted Cashews

Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese Meat Sticks

Before you run to the shelves and buy up all the remaining bags of Golden Siracha Doritos like I did, some of the phase outs may be regional.

But either way, this isn’t just a few random products disappearing- it’s a full-blown snack massacre.