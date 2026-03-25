Snacpocalypse: These Popular Snacks Are Disappearing

Snacpocalypse: These Popular Snacks Are Disappearing

Pepsico discontinuing more than a dozen beloved snacks

If your grocery cart has been feeling a little… emptier lately, (and not just because prices are astronomical) you’re not imagining things.

A new report says PepsiCo may be quietly cutting more than 20 snack products in 2026 and some of the biggest fan favorites are on the chopping block.

Snack lovers online are already calling it the snacpocalypse.”

Instagram foodie 'Snachwithzach' broke the news on social media and fans are reeling.

And yeah… some of these are gonna hurt; I'm especially devastated by the Smartfood brand cuts.

The Snack Cuts That Are Breaking the Internet

Let’s start with the ones people (maybe just me) are actually emotional about:

  • Smartfood Movie Theater Butter Popcorn
  • Smartfood Brown Butter & Sea Salt Kettle Corn

These are some more of the “wait… WHAT?” losses people keep posting about:

PopCorners Sweet Chili/ Walmart.com
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  • Cheetos Cheese Pizza Puffs
  • Funyuns Spicy Queso
  • Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey
  • Lay’s Baked Salt & Vinegar
  • PopCorners Sweet Chili (large bags)

The pizza Cheetos one stings extra. It literally just came back and now might be heading out again.

Chester’s Snack Casualties

Popcorn lovers are taking multiple hits here:

  • Chester’s Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn
  • Chester’s Carolina BBQ Fries
  • Chester’s Ranch Fries
Chester’s Carolina BBQ Fries/Walmart.com
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Basically, if it was loud, cheesy, and slightly dangerous to eat in a car… it’s in danger.

Lay’s & Poppables Options Getting Wiped Out

This feels like a full-on lineup reset:

  • Lay’s Lightly Salted BBQ
  • Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey
  • Lay’s Baked Salt & Vinegar
  • Sea Salt Veggie Poppables
  • Ranch Veggie Poppables
  • Sweet Potato Poppables
Veggie Poppables Ranch/Stopandshop.com
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The Random Ones You Forgot You Loved (Until Now):

  • Funyuns Sour Cream & Onion
  • Rold Gold Cheddar
  • Rold Gold Thins (possibly)
  • Fritos Queso Flavor Twists (one of my GO-TOs!)

It’s always the ones you didn’t think about… until they’re gone forever.

Deep Cuts For Snack Insiders

Some of these are more “if you know, you know”:

  • Doritos Dinamitas XXXTRA Flamin’ Hot
  • Doritos Golden Sriracha (MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE!)
  • Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ
  • Tostitos Cantina Thin & Crispy
  • Santitas Cilantro Lime
  • Lay’s All Dressed
  • Lay’s Adobadas

Even Nuts & Meat Snacks Aren’t Safe

Yup, it’s spreading:

  • Spitz Cool Ranch Sunflower Seeds
  • Nut Harvest Flamin’ Hot Pistachios
  • Honey Roasted Cashews
  • Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese Meat Sticks

Before you run to the shelves and buy up all the remaining bags of Golden Siracha Doritos like I did, some of the phase outs may be regional.

But either way, this isn’t just a few random products disappearing- it’s a full-blown snack massacre.

Snacks on the Chopping Block at PepsiCo in 2026

A new report says PepsiCo may be quietly cutting more than 20 snack products in 2026 and some of the biggest fan favorites are on the chopping block.
Snack lovers online are already calling it the snacpocalypse.”


Read More: Which Favorite Snacks Are Facing Discontinuation By PepsiCo? | https://wpdh.com/beloved-snacks-discontinued/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
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