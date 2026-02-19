New Deli in Poughkeepsie Closes Less Than a Year After Opening

F & A Gourmet Deli opened at the former Foxhole Deli spot on Hooker Ave just last year.

Good delis are a dime a dozen in the Poughkeepsie area. We have several popular delis to cater to the people in the area. My go-to is K& Deli in Poughkeepsie because I like the sandwiches and its convenient for me as its close by. Of course you also have Rossi's Deli which is consistently voted #1 for best sandwich.

In June of 2026, we reported on F & A Gourmet Deli opening on Poughkeepsie's Southside, which replaced the military themed Fox Hole Deli and Cafe after just a couple of years. Prior to that it was Noshi's Deli, and Bottomless Belly Deli before that.

F & A Gourmet Deli looked promising. The owners had another spot (F & A Gourmet Deli in the Bronx). The nice, clean fully stocked deli offered everything from burgers, cold cuts sandwiches, paninis and wraps, to smoothies, juices, breakfast sandwiches and Halal food and they were open 6am to 10pm daily.

I had stopped in for a sandwich once which was ok, but I kinda started wondering if the business was gonna stick around for long, as it never appeared to be very busy. Any time I would drive by that area whether it be day or night the deli seemed empty, sadly.

I recently passed by the spot at 200 Hooker Ave. and noticed that the business had been shut down with paper covering the windows. We tried to reach out to the business by telephone but couldn't get a response at the Poughkeepsie location as well as the location in the Bronx, but we can assume that the spot just didn't do enough business.

It seems that the spot on Hooker Ave. just doesn't seem to work for a deli. Its been like four different delis within the past 10 years. Maybe we've got just too many other good delis in the area that there really isn't a need for another. Whatever the case, one has to wonder what will now go in the Hooker Avenue spot. I'm guessing another deli.

