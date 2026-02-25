New York’s Renewable Energy Share Rises to 30%

Data shows New York’s total renewable energy share increased, driven by solar and wind.

New York is a national leader in specific renewable energy sectors, ranking #1 in the U.S. for community solar and making massive investments in offshore wind and grid modernization. NY is aiming for 70% renewable electricity by 2030, and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040. The state's strategy focuses on upstate renewables and connecting them to downstate demand.

NYSERDA remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing energy diversity and abundance while prioritizing reliability, affordability, and a healthier future for all New Yorkers.

iSelect conducted research into renewable energy trends across the U.S., highlighting how New York’s performance compares with national progress.

The most up-to-date data shows New York’s total renewable energy share increased from 28.49% in 2020 to 29.99% in 2024, a rise of 1.51 percentage points. This means that just under 30% of New York’s electricity generation came from renewable energy sources like hydroelectric, solar, wind, and biomass.

The growth was driven primarily by gains in solar generation (+1.78 pts) and wind energy (+1.18 pts). Declines in hydroelectric (-1.17 pts) and wood-derived fuels (-0.24 pts), along with a slight drop in other biomass (-0.04 pts), partially offset the increases.

New York Renewable Energy Breakdown

Renewable Source 2020 % 2024 % Change (pts) Geothermal 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Hydroelectric (Conventional) 22.83% 21.66% -1.17% Other Biomass 1.16% 1.12% -0.04% Solar Thermal & Photovoltaic 0.65% 2.42% 1.78% Wind 3.49% 4.67% 1.18% Wood & Wood Derived Fuels 0.36% 0.12% -0.24% Total Renewable 28.49% 29.99% 1.51%

Here’s the national breakdown:

Across the United States, renewable energy generation has continued to expand. Total renewable energy increased from 19.53% in 2020 to 22.66% in 2024, a gain of 3.14 percentage points, driven primarily by wind (+2.06 pts) and solar (+2.88 pts), even as hydroelectric and some biomass sources declined slightly.

United States (Total) 2020 2024 Difference Geothermal 0.40% 0.36% -0.04% Hydroelectric (Conventional) 7.11% 5.64% -1.48% Other Biomass 0.46% 0.34% -0.12% Solar Thermal & Photovoltaic 2.22% 5.10% +2.88% Wind 8.43% 10.49% +2.06% Wood & Wood Derived Fuels 0.90% 0.73% -0.17% Total Renewable 19.53% 22.66% +3.14%

