Law enforcement and medical personnel were required recently in Westchester County, after an altercation between two individuals on a Westchester bus turned violent. The altercation would leave the individual suffering from multiple injuries and a teenage suspect is now custody.

Bee-Line Bus Altercation in Greenburgh

The altercation reportedly took place earlier this week on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in the town of Greenburgh, in Westchester County. At approximately 10:25a.m., both Greenburgh and Westchester County Police received and responded to a report of an altercation onboard a Bee-Line bus, traveling down Route 119 near the Greenburgh and White Plains border.

According to the press release issued by the Westchester County Police Department, a dispute and altercation erupted between an adult male and a 15-year old male adolescent, and during the altercation, the 15-year old reportedly stabbed the adult male multiple times. It was not stated in the press release what led to the altercation beginning in the first place or what caused it to turn violent, but Greenburgh Police arrived on the scene first and detained the 15-year old.

The adult male suffered stab wounds to his head, chest and one of his hands, and was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Greenburgh EMS for medical treatment. It was stated the injuries were classified as serious, but not life-threatening at the time of the release.

When the Westchester County Police arrived on the scene, the Greenburgh Police turned over the 15-year old suspect, as County Police investigate crimes that occur on the Bee-Line system.

Teenager Charged in Bus Stabbing

After Greenburgh Police turned over the 15-year old suspect to the County Police, he was taken into custody and charged for his role in the incident. According to the release, the juvenile is currently in custody at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and will be charged with Assault 1st Degree. Assault 1st Degree is a felony charge, and due to his age, the matter will be handled in Westchester County Family Court.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit. The bus was taken out of service and the crime scene was processed by detectives from the Forensic Investigations Unit. Detectives are in the process of obtaining video from the bus from Liberty Lines personnel.

As law enforcement continues to investigate this incident, they are asking for anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact County Police. County Police can be contacted via telephone and electronic tips lines so the public can provide information confidentially or anonymously. Contact information is listed below...

Voice Tip Line: (800)898-TIPS (8477)

Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com

Via Mobile App

For those that utilize the WCPD Mobile App, it contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously. We will continue to follow this story for if or when new information becomes available.

