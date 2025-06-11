New Deli Quietly Opens on Poughkeepsie’s Southside [Photos]

F & A Gourmet Deli moves into former Foxhole Deli spot on Hooker Ave.

I recent drive down Hooker Ave. in Poughkeepsie saw a surprising site as I spotted a new deli had moved into the location formerly occupied by Fox Hole Deli, which closed last summer.

We reported last August on the closing of the military themed Fox Hole Deli and Cafe at 200 Hooker Ave after just a couple of years. I often ordered from Foxhole Deli on Doordash, or I would stop in if passing through the area (the deli was less than 5 minutes from home, so it was very convenient for me.)

F & A Gourmet Deli 2 Now Open in Poughkeepsie

A brand new deli called F & A Gourmet Deli 2 has opened at 200 Hooker Ave. in Poughkeepsie. The owners have another spot (F & A Gourmet Deli in the Bronx). We took a walk through the business and it looks entirely different from the former Foxhole Deli. We were told they have been open for about a month. The nice, clean fully stocked deli offers everything from burgers, cold cuts sandwiches, paninis and wraps, to smoothies, juices, breakfast sandwiches and Halal food. And they're open late (6am to 10pm daily!)

In addition to deli stuff, you'll also find everything from pet food to cleaning supplies. Its definitely a convenient one-stop shop for some of your basic needs. Not to mention the large, extensive food menu. Hopefully all goes well with this business, as the spot has seen business come and go over the past 10 years. Wishing F & A Gourmet Deli the best of luck with the new business.

Take a peek inside F & A Gourmet Deli in Poughkeepsie below.

