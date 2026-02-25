A tragic accident during this week’s historic winter storm claimed the life of a Long Island college student, according to police in Rhode Island.

Joseph Boutros, 21, a college student at Salve Regina in Rhode Island, was found dead inside a vehicle after carbon monoxide poisoning while attempting to charge a phone during the powerful blizzard that buried parts of the Northeast in snow.

According to police, the student was inside the car with the engine running. Carbon monoxide, can build up quickly in enclosed or snow-blocked vehicles, which can cause death in a matter of minutes.

It appears heavy snowfall may have obstructed the vehicle’s exhaust pipe, causing the toxic gas to accumulate inside the car.

The college's football team took to social media to remember Boutros.

The incident happened as the region experienced whiteout conditions, extreme cold and significant snow accumulation, conditions that forced many residents to seek warmth and power wherever they could.

First responders are reminding New Yorkers never to run a vehicle in a closed space or when the exhaust pipe may be blocked by snow. Even partially clearing snow may not be enough to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

The devastating loss serves as a sobering reminder of the hidden dangers winter storms can bring.