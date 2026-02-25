The three-year-old girl who was reportedly assaulted by her mother's boyfriend in Cairo has died.

In a press release Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff's Office shared the news.

"We are saddened to report that 3 year old, Fay Mohamed has passed away. The child was the victim of an assault that was reported on January 28, 2026 at a residence in Cairo. The child had undergone several surgeries and had been on life support since the incident. Late yesterday afternoon doctors removed her from life support and she succumbed at approximately 6:00am this morning."

Lameik Wilson, 24, was originally arrested shortly after the assault on January 28, when the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded with the Town of Cairo Police and the New York State Police for reports of an unconscious/unresponsive little girl at a private residence on Main Street in Cairo. The little girl was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where she has reportedly been on life support.

Wilson was initially charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Sheriff's Office and the Greene County District Attorney's Office, are in the process of upgrading the charges against Wilson to include Second-degree Murder as well as other related charges.

The Sheriff's Office continues to request anyone with information to contact them at 518-943- 3300.