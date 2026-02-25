Dangerous Police Chase Meets a Dead-End in Westchester County

When it comes to the subject of dealing with law enforcement, there's a few things that apply universally. For example, running from law enforcement, whether that's on foot or in a vehicle, it's just not going to work out for you. Despite knowing this there are some people who still make that attempt to flee, whether that's on foot or in a vehicle, and that they have to learn this lesson the hard way.

Police Chase in Greenburgh

This recent incident occurred last week on Thursday, February 19, 2026, when members of the New York State Police were involved in a police chase in the Westchester County town of Greenburgh.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 1 p.m., when members of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit, attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh. These Troopers were assigned to the District Attorney’s Safer Highway Initiative (DASH), and the vehicle they identified was traveling with no license plates, however the driver did not comply with Trooper commands, and the chase began.

The police chase would draw towards its own end when the driver made a turn onto a dead-end roadway. In an attempt to continue their fleeing efforts, the suspect driver struck the front end of the NYSP vehicle, but the efforts would fail after that. The fleeing driver was identified as 24-year old, Maximus C. Padilla, of New City.

Padilla was placed under arrest and taken into police custody, and taken to State Police Hawthorne. At the time, Padilla was traveling with a passenger, but that individual was not identified and was later released from State Police Hawthorne.

Police Chase Charges

Padilla for his role in the incident was hit with several criminal charges, a combination of both felonies and misdemeanors. The press release states that Padilla was officially charged with...

Criminal Mischief 3rd, a class E felony

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st, a class E felony

Reckless Endangerment (Property), a class B misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment 2nd, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruct Governmental Administration 2nd, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Afterward, Padilla was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Greenburgh Court on March 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m.

