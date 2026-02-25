5 Popular Spots for Great Chili in the Hudson Valley

Chili lovers getting ready for National Chili Day in the Hudson Valley can find the best chili at these places.

This coming Thursday, Feb. 27 is National Chili Day. Where do you go for chili in the Hudson Valley? According to National Day Calendar, National Chili Day falls on the fourth Thursday in February and it's to honor one of America's favorite dishes. Chili is a spicy stew containing chili peppers (sometimes chili powder), meat, tomatoes, and kidney beans. The dish originated in northern Mexico or southern Texas.

I stopped in for lunch years ago at Wagon Wheels Deli in Highland, NY to get my usual whenever I'm on that side of the river: a chicken salad sandwich and a small container of potato salad. I love their chicken salad, and their potato salad as well. While waiting for my order, I saw a sign on the counter for their chili, and I said to myself, "It's been a while since I had some chili, let me grab a small cup."

Wagon Wheels Deli & Catering Facebook Wagon Wheels Deli & Catering Facebook loading...

Well upon arriving home and trying the chili, I couldn't believe how good it was. I mean, I thought it was the absolute best chili I've ever had in my life! And I've had some damn good chili over the years So, I suggest you try some if you're ever in the area.

Wagon Wheels Deli Wagon Wheels Deli loading...

If you love great chili, the Hudson Valley offers many great options to choose from. We asked the Hudson Valley what establishment in the area makes the best chili and have come up with a list of five favorite spots, in no particular order.

5 Hudson Valley Spots for Great Chili

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook Juan Murphy's Facebook loading...

Juan Murphy's is a Poughkeepsie area favorite, many area residents love Juan Murphy's chili. Stop in and see Lia and the crew and try Juan's Famous Chili and ask to add red onions.

P&G's

PnGs Cornerstone Facebook PnGs Cornerstone Facebook loading...

P&G's, a cornerstone of New Paltz is not only known for being one of the best college bars in the area, but (I've also belted out some karaoke in that room), but they are also known for a great chili. Try Stormy's Famous Chili served with a buttered hard roll. Stop in for some chili, karaoke, or both!

Adam's Fairacre Farms

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Adam's Fairacre Farms has four locations (Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, Wappingers and Middletown.) Many in the Hudson Valley love the chili at Adams, look for it at the salad bar.

Adam's Fairacre Farms locations:

765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

1240 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550

1560 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449

160 Old Post Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

636 NYS Rt 211 East, Middletown, NY 10941

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops Facebook Stewart's Shops Facebook loading...

Stewart's Shops convenience stores have numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley. For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit while commuting to work. They have a location right around the corner from my job and I'll usually always stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat. They serve up a great chili that some have even said is "absolutely amazing".



Get our free mobile app

Wendy's

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

Wendy's, some may find surprising, makes a chili that much of the Hudson Valley area seems to love. The national fast food chain, with numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley, seems to be the most popular spot for a great chili. When asked about great chili spots in the area, an overwhelming majority of people said, Wendy's!

Chilly Nights Mean Chili Is On the Menu in These Upstate New York Restaurants When the pumpkin patches are empty and the last apples have fallen from the bare trees, our beautiful autumn season recedes, and cold weather comes back to Upstate New York. But one good thing about that is, the cold weather brings us some delicious hot homemade chili items on the restaurant menus across the region.

Here is a sampling of some great bowls of chili being served in restaurants from the Hudson Valley to Western New York this "chilly" season. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio