Vehicle was reportedly stolen while the owner was in the store.

There has certainly been a rash of car thefts in the Poughkeepsie area as of late and it definitely is alarming. Just last week wo reported about multiple vehicles being stolen at at the Bricks (Hudson Garden Apartments formely known as Smith Street Housing Project) in Poughkeepsie.

Popular Gas Station On Main Street (Popular For the Wrong Reasons)

The Gulf Station on Main Street in Poughkeepsie is known for a lot activity where the homeless gather. One can always see drinking and drug activity outside the gas station, with large crowds usually gathered around at all hours. Personally, I gotta say, its tough to stop in there to get gas or to grab something from the store as you're always getting approached by typically homeless people asking for money. One review on Google states, "This place is a joke they encourage crackheads to litter their parking lot. Would rather sell single cigs to ppl standing around than help a customer paying for gas."

City of Poughkeepsie PBA reports that on Thursday morning, February 6, 2025 at approximately 7:00am, patrol responded to the Gulf Station at 531 Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle that had been stolen while the owner was in the store and had fled the area. Patrol units responded and canvassed the area but couldn't locate the vehicle.

At approximately 8:24am, officers located the stolen vehicle occupied in the area of Flannery Avenue where they identified and detained driver Elijah Cabrera (age 32). Cabrera was taken into custody and charged with the felonies of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was held pending arraignment. The vehicle was processed and returned to the owner. The City of Poughkeepsie PBA states that with any criminal case, the charges described are merely an accusation and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

