Multiple Vehicles Stolen at “The Bricks” in City of Pougheepsie

Incidents occurred within minutes of each other early Friday morning.

Formerly known as the Smith Street Housing Project, the Hudson Garden Apartments are a public housing development in Poughkeepsie. The apartment complex opened to its first residents in 1952, becoming the city’s first public housing project. The 185-unit complex was named after Poughkeepsie cough drop tycoon William W. Smith and comprises three large buildings.

Hudson Garden Aprartments are aslo known as "The Bricks", is owned by the Poughkeepsie Housing Authority, The mission of the Poughkeepsie Housing Authority is to promote adequate affordable housing, economic opportunity, and a suitable living environment for the families we service, without discrimination.

The Authority currently manages 5 public housing sites with 359 units. They are as follows: Hudson Gardens Apartments located at 120 Hudson Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; Thurgood Marshall Terrace located at 109 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; Martin Luther King Jr. Garden Apartments located at 159 Washington Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; Dr. Joseph Brady Garden Apartments located at 11 Boulevard Knolls, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; and Phillip Allen Swartz Apartments located at 378 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

This past Friday morning, police were called to the area of Hudson Garden Apartments at 120 Hudson Ave in Poughkeepsie responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at approximately 6:26am. According to City of Poughkeepsie PBA, Upon arrival by the patrol, the caller stated that she had started her car to warm it up and when she returned several minutes later, the vehicle had been stolen.

While officers were investigating this incident, they were advised of second vehicle that had been stolen in the same area. Both incidents are currently under investigation. If you have any information, please call the confidential TIP LINE at (845)451-7577.

Get our free mobile app

City of Poughkeepsie PBA reminds residents to stay vigilant. Do not leave vehicles unsecured and unattended. If you observe suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact dispatch.

10 Most Stolen Cars In New York 2024 The Most Stolen Cars In New York Thanks To Tik Tik Viral Trends Gallery Credit: Matthew James

Debunking Popular Reddit Thread That There Are No Grocery Stores in Poughkeepsie, NY A popular reddit thread claims that there are no grocery stores, markets, or drug stores in Poughkeepsie, and I'm here to tell you that is simply not true. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh