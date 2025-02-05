Police Respond to “Person Through Ice” Call In Poughkeepsie

A passerby reported seeing a person fall through ice on Morgan Lake off Creek Rd Monday afternoon.

Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue reported a call that came in this past Monday afternoon, Feb. 3 at 3pm about a person through the ice at Morgan Lake in Poughkeepsie.

Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue

Upon reporting on the "Person through the ice" at Morgan Lake call, many followers posted their concern about individuals being out on the lake when temps got up to around 40 degrees in the area Monday (hardly cold enough for the lake to be completely frozen).

One person, a Michelle Ann commented, "Two people were fishing on there when I passed by at 250pm and I thought it was a little warm to be doing that."

Another person, Kelly Clark commented, "I drove past there about an hour ago and someone was ice fishing."

Not too long after the call, Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue reported, Units clearing, nothing found.

Some seemed shocked as they posted emoji faces seemingly surprised that the units were clearing out so soon, without finding a person. Clearly there was no person that had fallen through the ice and the passerby that called the incident in must've thought they saw something, or they didn't see anything at all and perhaps it was a prank call.

Tanner Austin commented in the group saying, "why do people call 911 without even knowing if its necessary?" There should be a penalty for that he stated. Its no different than making a call for a false emrgency he said.

