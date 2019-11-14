Police: New York Woman Made Over 24,000 Bogus 911 Calls

We say it again, 911 is for real emergencies. But what if you have over twenty-four thousand emergencies? Well, police are saying that's what happened when a 38 year-old woman from New York used an unregistered pre-paid cell phone too make over 200 calls last Friday alone. Syracuse.com says she was still calling 911 right as police were leading her out the door.

But this was just the tip of the iceberg. Lieutenant John D’Amico of the NYPD’s Communications Division told the NY Daily News that the Bronx woman had been averaging about 100 bogus 911 calls a day since June 2019.

D’Amico said that.many of the calls she made ranged from fires and police emergencies to even robberies. Once source told the Daily News that when told not to use 911 for fake emergencies the woman would rant that both the NYPD and FDNY were conspiring against her

Police charged the woman with making a false report, aggravated harassment and obstruction of government administration.

