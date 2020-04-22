Police Investigate Fatal Ulster County Crash

Police in Ulster County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at approximately 1:22 a.m. Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole on State Route 9W in the area Sunoco.

Upon arrival, police observed a 2000 Honda Accord that had impacted a utility pole on the east shoulder of the roadway.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. A passenger in the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Saugerties Police are investigating to find the cause of the crash. The names of the driver and passenger are being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

