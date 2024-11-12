New Plato’s Closet Store Opens In Hudson Valley [Photos]

Trendy retail store specializing in buying and selling gently used clothing and accessories for teens and young adults opened its first Hudson Valley store Monday.

We reported back in early October about the new Plato's Closet Store coming to the Hudson Valley, which would be the national retail chain's first Hudson Valley store. With more than 500 individually owned and operated stores across North America, the closest Plato's Closet stores were in Albany and Danbury, Ct.

Plato's Closet is a trendy retail store specializing in buying and selling gently used clothing and accessories for teens and young adults. It offers a wide range of fashionable items, including brand-name apparel, shoes, and accessories, all at affordable prices.

The store is known for its curated selection, focusing on current styles and popular brands, making it a go-to spot for budget-conscious shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobe.

Plato's Closet also emphasizes sustainability by promoting the idea of recycling fashion, allowing customers to sell their gently used items for cash or store credit. The atmosphere is typically casual and inviting, encouraging shoppers to browse and discover unique finds. Lynn and Dennis Blum founded Plato's Closet in 1998. The name Plato's Closet comes from the Greek philosopher Plato's theories of preservation and reusing, which parallel the Blums' idea of recycling.

Plato's closet had been posting regular updates on their construction of the new store in Poughkeepsie to social media over the past couple of months. The building of the store was completed about a week ago and now the store is ready to be filled with help from you!

Plato's Closet Now Open in Kohl's Plaza in Poughkeepsie

Plato's Closet Is now open at 9 Mall Plaza (also known to many as the Kohl's Plaza) on 1816 South Rd. The store is in the vacant spot that was a furniture store at one time, between ReStore and DXL Mens Apparel.

