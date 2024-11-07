New Store Opens At Poughkeepsie Galleria With Everything Under $9

If you like a bargain, than you'll want to check out a brand new boutique now open at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Its good to see area malls still thriving and getting new businesses in a time of uncertainty for the American mall. With many relying on online retail like Amazon nowadays for shopping, some of still love to visit the mall.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria located on Rt 9 in Poughkeepsie is the largest shopping center in Dutchess County. In the early 1980s, a proposal for a two-story indoor mall in Poughkeepsie, New York was submitted. Despite much conflict and many protests, the proposal was submitted, and the mall opened on August 1, 1987.

The mall features the traditional retailers Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, and Target while featuring prominent specialty retailers such as American Eagle, Build-A-Bear, PacSun, Sephora, H&M, Hollister, and Windsor. The Galleria has an area of 1,100,000 square feet with two floors containing 123 shops and restaurants as well as the 16-screen, Regal Cinemas theater. Now a new store has been added to the roster.

Say Hello to COSMO at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

The Poughkeepsie Galleria took to social media over this past weekend to introduce COSMO to the growing roster of stores at the mall. COSMO is a boutique that sells clothing and accessoiries all for $8.99 or less.

Get our free mobile app

Introducing......... COSMO!

We're excited to welcome this brand new boutique to our center! Discover a fantastic selection of clothing, accessories, and more—nearly everything for just $8.99!

A Peek Inside New COSMO Boutique at Poughkeepsie Galleria Everything at COSMO is $8.99 or less. Gallery Credit: Poughkeepsie Galleria via Facebook