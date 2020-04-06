PHOTOS: Hudson Valley Residents Caught Partying For Responders

This weekend brought hundreds of Hudson Valley residents outside their homes in support of those on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

The Village of Wappingers Falls was rocking on Saturday, as neighborhoods cranked up the tunes and posted banners and signs on their yards in support of medical professionals. The event, coordinated by Wappingers Rises and 101.5 WPDH encouraged residents to rally together (from a safe distance, of course) and celebrate the work being done to fight COVID-19.

From 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, Wappingers Rises volunteers drove through the village and surrounding neighborhoods blasting WPDH as residents called in their song requests. With some even dressed in costumes and wigs, the rolling party brought some much-needed fun and relief to those who have been isolated for the past few weeks. And from the looks of it, the residents of the Village of Wappingers more than appreciated the distraction.

