What started as a hot Fourth of July quickly turned into one of the most destructive storms to hit the Hudson Valley this summer. After the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Dutchess County, a line of powerful storms swept through the region Saturday evening with damaging straight-line winds, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and dangerous cloud-to-ground strikes.

The storms toppled countless trees, brought down power lines, damaged homes and vehicles, and left more than 39,000 customers in Dutchess County without electricity at the height of the outage.

Browse the photos below to see the widespread damage left behind across Poughkeepsie and surrounding communities after Mother Nature crashed the Fourth of July celebration.