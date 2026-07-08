Why are Wild Turkeys Suddenly Invading the Hudson Valley?

If it feels like you're suddenly seeing wild turkeys everywhere in the Hudson Valley, you're not imagining things.

They're wandering across back roads, showing up in front yards, pecking around the edge of parking lots and occasionally bringing traffic to a complete stop while they take their sweet time crossing the street.

So, why does it seem like the Hudson Valley has been taken over by turkeys?

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Why Wild Turkeys Are So Visible Right Now

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, summer is an important time for wild turkey sightings. During the warmer months, hens are often moving around with their young, called poults, searching for food and safer places to grow.

That means you're more likely to see entire turkey families walking through fields, wooded edges and neighborhoods.

The Hudson Valley is perfect turkey territory. Wild turkeys do well in areas where woods meet open spaces, which pretty much describes huge chunks of Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties. The area's lawns, farms, parks and quiet suburban roads are exactly the kind of places where turkeys like to travel.

Photo by Stacey Hayden on Unsplash three turkeys in a field with trees in the background

New York's Wild Turkey Comeback

Wild turkeys are a major wildlife success story in New York.

DEC says wild turkeys were once nearly wiped out in the state, but relocation efforts helped bring them back. Since 1959, about 1,400 birds were moved to new areas in New York, helping rebuild wild populations across the state.

Their numbers peaked around 2001 at an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 birds. Today, DEC estimates there are about 180,000 wild turkeys in New York.

So while it may feel like there are suddenly more turkeys than ever, that's not exactly the case. We're just seeing them at a time of year when they're especially active and visible.

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Don't Feed the Turkeys

As tempting as it may be to toss them some food, wildlife officials say feeding wild turkeys is not a good idea.

Feeding turkeys can make them too comfortable around people. Once that happens, they can become a nuisance and, in some cases, aggressive. Turkeys already know how to find what they need, including insects, seeds, berries, nuts and other natural foods.

The best thing to do is watch them from a distance and let them keep moving.

DEC also asks New Yorkers to report turkey sightings during its annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey. The information helps wildlife experts track how many young turkeys are surviving each year. The survey will open up early next month.