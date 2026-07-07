Fresh Donut and Ice Cream Stand Coming to Hudson Valley

A new spot for donuts, ice cream and coffee is coming to the Hudson Valley.

Summer wouldn't be the same without a visit to the local ice cream stand. Joe's Dairy Bar, Holy Cow, the Village Creamery and other favorite spots are packed with customers on any given evening. And while Dunkin' continues to shrink its donut offering, several local spots continue to pick up the slack, whether it's Glazed Over Donuts in Beacon, Half Moon in Kingston or the dozens of cider donut makers throughout the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess Donuts & Creamery via Facebook Dutchess Donuts & Creamery via Facebook

New Donut and Ice Cream Shop Coming Soon

A new business called Dutchess Donuts and Creamery says it will be opening soon in Dutchess County.

The shop has been introducing itself through posts in local Facebook community groups, although it has yet to announce an official opening date. So far, the business appears to have only a Facebook page, where it has been sharing AI-generated promotional images along with its slogan, "Life Happens, Eat the Donut."

While a full menu hasn't been released, the posts suggest the shop will offer donuts, ice cream and coffee.

Google Maps Google Maps

Empty Roadside Stand Getting a New Life

Dutchess Donuts and Creamery will be opening in the former Elisa's roadside stand on Route 52 in the Village of Fishkill.

For years, Elisa's was a popular stop for ice cream and other treats before closing in 2023 after 14 years in business. Since then, the stand next to the 84 Diner has sat vacant, leaving many local residents wondering what would eventually move in.

If all goes according to plan, it won't be empty much longer.

Dutchess Donuts and Creamery hasn't announced when customers can expect the doors to open, but its recent social media posts indicate that a grand opening is on the horizon. For anyone who has ever had to decide between stopping for a donut, an ice cream cone or both, this new Fishkill shop is hoping to make that choice a little easier.