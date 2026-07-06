Restoration Update: Thousands in Hudson Valley Still Without Power

Central Hudson says that tens of thousands of customers remain without power, and that could last through the beginning of this week.

After severe thunderstorms ripped through the region Saturday night, approximately 37,000 Central Hudson customers were still without electricity as of Sunday evening. Now, the utility says many customers in Dutchess and Ulster counties may have to wait until at least Tuesday before power is restored.

Central Hudson says it expects to restore power to most customers in Ulster County by 4pm Tuesday and most customers in Dutchess County by 10pm Tuesday. The utility also warns that some of the hardest-hit areas with extensive damage could remain without electricity even longer.

Trisha Pagliuca Johnson Trisha Pagliuca Johnson

Thousands Still Waiting After Weekend Storm

While Central Hudson says it has restored service to more than 17,000 customers since restoration efforts began, nearly 37,000 homes and businesses remain without power across its service territory.

According to the utility, crews have repaired more than 150 downed wire incidents so far, but hundreds of additional damage reports still need to be addressed. To help with the restoration, 89 mutual aid workers have joined Central Hudson crews, with more expected to arrive.

Families are bracing for more days without refrigeration, air conditioning, internet or the ability to charge phones and other devices.

J. Rutigliano J. Rutigliano

Dry Ice Distribution Continues

Central Hudson distributed approximately 20,000 pounds of dry ice Sunday at locations in Highland, Poughkeepsie and Fishkill to help customers preserve refrigerated food. The utility says additional distribution sites and times will be announced as they become available.

The company is also reminding residents to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and to call 911 if they spot one. Even if a line appears to be inactive, it should always be treated as energized.

Check out some wild images of the storm damage below