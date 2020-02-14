People’s Place 2020 Mix & Mingle Wine and Cheese Party

I don't think there's a better way to close out the month of February than with a fun evening of food, drink, and shopping that will help a great organization. And you'll also have the chance to win a fantastic prize.

People's Place at 17 St. James Street in Kingston will host their Mix & Mingle Wine and Cheese Party and annual Help Fight Hunger Dinner Raffle on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4:30 - 6:30PM. One grand prize winner will win 10 different local restaurant gift certificates with a value of over $1,000. There will be some great door prizes and lots of shopping. Meet the People's Place board and visit with friends while you support all of their programming. Enjoy wine, nibble on cheeses and of course sweets too.

For a list of the restaurants and more information about the Mix & Mingle Wine and Cheese Party at People's Place, check out their Facebook page. If you would like to learn more about People's Place, volunteer, donate, or shop for items in their great store, visit their website.

