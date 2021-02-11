People’s Place Hoping to Reopen Thrift Store, Needs Donations

It seems like forever ago that People’s Place food pantry in Kingston decided to shut the doors of its popular thrift store in Kingston to protect the health of both the staff and the community. But it was only a few months ago, believe it or not. Even though the food pantry remained open through the pandemic, they felt it was best not to take chances with the thrift store.

They are hoping to get the store up and running again before spring, if all stays well with the world. In order to open again, they need to stock up, so they are putting the shout out for certain needed items for people to donate. On the list is men's tee-shirts and jeans, all sizes; women's blouses sweaters and tee-shirts, all sizes; and children's clothing in sizes 6 and up.

Donated clothing needs to be freshly washed, folded and packed in clear and or white plastic garbage bags and dropped off between 9:30AM -1PM at People’s Place on 17 Saint James Street in Kingston. It’s a great way to clean out your closet (think Spring cleaning), help your community and help get this great store back on its feet.

People's Place also operates a food pantry and the Community Cafe, which assures that every member of the Ulster County community has a place at the table and pay only what they can afford for healthy and delicious food. If you’d like to learn more about People’s Place, make a donation or become a volunteer, check out their facebook page or visit their website.