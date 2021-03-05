Pop Up Saturday at People’s Place

There’s something special going on tomorrow in Kingston. And it’s something that will not only benefit you, it will also benefit the community. It’s Pop Up Saturday from 12PM - 5PM at People’s Place Community Cafe at 17 Saint James Street in Kingston.

People’s Place is a community food pantry, community cafe and thrift store that has been serving Ulster County since 1972 with over 20 free programs, including Project Santa, the Summer Bookworm Program and Jazzy's Pet Pantry And tomorrow, you can head to People’s Place for a treat that will raise money for them and put a big smile on your face. And when you help raise money for People's Place, you help raise money for your neighbors in the community.

For Pop Up Saturday, Big Jim’s Butcher Block will be dishing up their famous sliced London broil sandwich paired with French bread and topped with mouth watering butter garlic sauce. Served with Big Jim’s famous southern style mac salad. I'm drooling just thinking about it. And Upstate Original will also be setting up a Pop Up selling their cool original merchandise. Partial proceeds from the Pop-Up will be supporting the People's Place mission.

It’s recommended that you pre-order because they may run out, but walk-ins are welcome. You can text orders to 845-594-1836. Masks and social distancing will be required at Pop Up Saturday. For more information about Pop Up Saturday, or to learn more about People’s Place, their community programs, their mission, or to make a donation, visit their website.

