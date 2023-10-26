Special Offer at Popular Kingston Area Car Wash This Weekend

How would you like to get a FREE car wash this weekend?

The folks at Hoffman Car Wash have announced that for the 12th year in a row and the second time this year, they are offering anyone who needs a car wash to stop into one of their two Kingston area locations for a FREE wash this weekend.

FREE Car Washes in Kingston, New York

The Hoffman Car Wash Food Drive is back and this year they are offering anyone interested in having their car washed for FREE this weekend to stop into one of their locations on either Saturday, October 28th, or Sunday, October 29th. For the last 12 years, Hoffman car washes across New York have offered the FREE "Ultimate" car washes in exchange for a non-perishable food item that will go directly to an area food pantry.

How it Works

STEP 1 – Gather one or many non-perishable food items to donate

STEP 2 – Visit your neighborhood Hoffman Car Wash between Saturday, Oct. 28th and Sunday, Oct. 29th

STEP 3 – Simply hand your donation to a Hoffman Team Member

STEP 4 – Receive a free Ultimate Car Wash

STEP 5 – Feel great about helping your neighbors and also about your clean car

Car Wash Locations in Kingston

Hoffman Car Washes has two locations in Kingston at 1091 Ulster Ave and another one at 750 Ulster Ave. Both locations are participating this year and with the way the forecast is shaping up for the upcoming weekend, it looks like it's going to be two great days to get a car wash and help the community! This year all items collected in Kingston will go directly to the People's Place food pantry in Kingston, NY.

Feeding Our Neighbors

It's not just happening in Kingston, Hoffman Car Wash marketing director Kevin Zalaznik, told WRGB,

"It's happening at 25 locations, all across the Capital Region, up north in Queensbury and as far south as Kingston. And then you also have Oneonta, the Utica-Rome area, and Binghamton. So what's great about it is the food pantry isn't just going to one spot. We looked at specific food pantries in the neighborhoods where our car washes are in and that's where the food is going to."

The "ultimate" goal of the food drive every year stays the same, "provide as much food as possible to the area pantries." Unfortunately, there aren't any Hoffman Car washes in Dutchess, Orange, or Sullivan Counties but if you're in Dutchess County and need a wash here are a few places to choose from...

