Meals for Kids Food Drive Now Through June 18

How can I help? I'm sure you've asked yourself that questions a thousand times. Especially over the past few months with the pandemic causing not only health problems, but economic problems too. And the kids in our communities need our help.

The Hurley Heritage Society and Hurley Library have teamed up with People's Place, and they're running a Meals for Kids Food Drive through June 18. With schools closed through the end of the year, People's Place Bag Student Hunger program is facing greater demands than ever.

Items in need are canned ravioli, canned spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, 100% fruit juice boxes, fruit cups, granola bars, apples, clementines and oranges. Food donations can be left on the back porch of the Hurley Museum, right next to the Hurley Library at 48 Main Street.

For more information about the Meals for Kids Food Drive, check out the event website. To learn more about People's Place, their mission and how you can help, visit their website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: