Take a Cooking Class and Help Out People’s Place

Did you find yourself cooking at home more during 2020? A lot of people did, and some of them discovered that they’re not very good cooks. Others discovered that they love cooking so much they want to learn more. Either way, how would you like to take a cooking class and help out a great organization at the same time?

A cooking class during a global pandemic? Don’t worry, this one is virtual and you can take it right from your own home. In your own kitchen. Cooking for a Cause is a fundraiser hosted by Hudson Valley chefs focused on fighting hunger in the Hudson Valley. Start 2021 off in the spirit of giving and join in on Zoom four Tuesday nights in January and February for interactive cooking and pairing experiences, and will benefit People’s Place in Kingston.

It’s going to be a night of sophisticated comfort food with world famous chef Agnes Devereux starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6PM, when she will teach you how to make Pan Seared Hudson Valley Steelhead Trout with escargot butter and Butternut squash with onions, sage, and grapes.

From Ireland to Paris to Manhattan to her restaurant The Village Tea Room Restaurant & Bake Shop in New Paltz and now her catering endeavor Agnes Devereux Catering, Agnes continues to celebrate all that is grown in the Hudson Valley with delicious food and sophisticated menus.

For more information on Cooking for a Cause, check out the event facebook page. You can register and buy tickets right here.